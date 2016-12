Waterville Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs While On Probation

A Waterville man who was on probation for drug sales has been arrested again on drug charges.

Police say Darrick Delile, 37, has been selling heroin to undercover drug agents.

We’re told when they searched his home, agents found about $6,000 worth of heroin and $2,000 cash.

Delile is charged with aggravated trafficking and is being held on $80,000 bail.

Police say more arrests are possible.