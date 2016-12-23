Water Destroys More Than 400 Children’s Books at Waterville Public Library

Water damage over the weekend caused the Waterville Public Library to close for a couple of days.

It reopened Tuesday, but its children’s nonfiction section remains closed.

“The pipe burst and took down the ceiling and sprayed right through that door into the book stacks,” said Kathleen Kenny, Children’s Librarian.

Nearly two inches of water covered the staff room floor when the first employee arrived for work Saturday morning. The Waterville Public Library underwent a revitalization project about five years ago.

“This is a 1970’s era addition and the insulation in the wall, whatever it was at the time, we had not been able to upgrade that during our renovation project because of the budget, so it was long overdue for reassessment I’m afraid.”

When the cold air crept in Friday night, the pipe froze and burst, spraying water over the entire children’s nonfiction section.

“1,300 books that were affected, some of them are only slightly dampened and will be good to go back on the shelves as soon as we have them open again. I know that we unfortunately have about 400 books that we know are totally ruined.”

While library patrons are free to roam the building as usual, the children’s section that includes biographies, science and technology books, as well as natural history and wildlife reports, is closed for the time being.

“Drying is a slow process and it can only be done in batches. So right now, there’s a dehumidifier and a fan that’s blowing on some books that were slightly damaged and we hope to dry the moisture out of them before it starts to warp and ruin the bindings.”

Library employees are hopeful they can begin opening the section up by the middle of next week. Some of the damage will be covered by insurance, but not all of it. The library is asking for donations to restore the collection as quickly as possible to keep kids invested in learning over their winter break.

“Restoring the books that can be salvaged and putting them back on the shelf will happen as we can do it, replacing the books that are destroyed will take some time.”

You can drop donations off at the library or visit www.watervillelibrary.org to donate online.