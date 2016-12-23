University Of Maine Offering Support To Phishing Victims

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine is reaching out to 86 employees and students tricked into providing their passwords to cybercriminals.

But the university says its systems weren’t breached or hacked.

The perpetrators of the attack asked employees and students to provide their personal password to access a fake online document. Then the perpetrators used those credentials to access the 86 personal accounts, which means they could have accessed personal financial information like bank account and social security numbers.

The university’s security team uncovered the unauthorized account during its regular monitoring of communications and personnel systems.

A security officer is warning employees and students to be “extremely cautious” about sharing personal information and credentials.

Help like free identity theft monitoring services is being offered, and Maine’s Attorney General’s office has been notified.