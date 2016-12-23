Union Says FairPoint Has Started Layoffs

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Local unions say FairPoint Communications has gone ahead with plans to lay off more than 100 workers across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

FairPoint announced the layoffs this fall and did not immediately comment Friday.

The company has said the cuts amount to about 35 workers in Maine, 55 workers in New Hampshire and 20 workers in Vermont.

Union leaders say the layoffs will further hurt FairPoint’s service quality, and said about 30 Maine workers expect to lose their jobs on Dec. 30 if the company completes the layoff process that began this week.

Congressional and state lawmakers have called on FairPoint to avoid layoffs and have claimed the layoffs were to better FairPoint’s financial outlook.

Illinois-based Consolidated Communications is set to buy FairPoint Communications for $1.5 billion.