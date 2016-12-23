UMaine Systems Reports Phishing Attack

The University of Maine reports some of their staff and students have been victims of cyber criminals.

According to the school, 86 individuals were tricked into providing their login credentials in an online phishing attack.

Personal passwords were given out to access an online document that was actually fake.

We’re told the cyber criminals then used that information to access university accounts, hoping to find bank account and social security numbers.

School officials noticed the unauthorized activity through their routine monitoring efforts.

They warn that any member of the university community who used their maine.edu credentials in an attempt to access a fraudulent online document could be at risk.

The university has contacted affected employees and students to offer support.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office has also been notified.