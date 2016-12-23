Towns Consider Moratoriums After Maine Voters Legalize Pot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Towns and cities around Maine are taking a cautious approach to the new state law that legalizes marijuana and are considering moratoriums on the sale of the drug within their limits.

Maine voters approved the referendum in November. But it could be months before the state completes the rule-making process governing the legal cultivation and sale of marijuana.

Meanwhile, the Maine Municipal Association is advising towns and cities to adopt moratoriums to prevent “unwanted developments” with new marijuana businesses until the regulations, including local rules, are approved.

Officials in more than 30 municipalities are at least considering local moratoriums and other measures that would clamp down on pot sales. Some of those communities have already enacted measures.