Students Brighten Ailing Children at Hospital

Children at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor got a surprise from their hospital beds Friday.

All thanks to an annual tradition.

“I never thought I’d be doing something like this and then we were given the opportunity,” said Kaitlyne Harrison, a student at Deer Isle-Stonington High School..

The perfect present – a custom-tailored teddy bear, but they’re not for the students.

Donations are collected through penny jars on the peninsula, then delivered to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Times can be tough when your family is celebrating the holidays from a hospital bed.

“It’s been a little overwhelming,” said Denise Smart, whose son has been at the hospital for the last month.

“As long as we are together, it doesn’t matter where we are,” said Michael Albert, whose daughter is also in the hospital – she’s been there the last three months.

Christmas came early for a couple of children.

“It’s kind of sad, but at the same time you just feel really good because they are smiling and it’s something they’re not used to. You’re going to make their day. You can tell it makes their day,” said Lily Gray, another student.

Families say they feel the support from the community.

“We sure do. We’re not forgotten even though we’re not home. There’s people out there that care for us and care for [our daughter],” said Albert.

“It’s a wonderful surprise. It makes it a little bit brighter to be here over the holidays,” said Smart.