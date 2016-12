Spectrum Generations’ Serves Weekly Breakfast

There was a jingle bell theme to Spectrum Generations’ weekly breakfast Friday.

For a suggested $5 donation, folks in Central Maine can get a buffet breakfast Fridays at the Muskie Center.

That donation helps fund the ‘Meals on Wheels’ program, which serves meals to local homebound seniors or disabled adults.

Spectrum Generations serves more than 300,000 meals a year to homebound folks in Central Maine.