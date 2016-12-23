Spectrum Generations Offers Community Breakfasts Every Friday

Spectrum Generations holds a community breakfast every Friday morning and today was no exception.

Area residents attended their Jingle Bell breakfast in Waterville.

For a suggested five dollar donation, folks in central Maine can get a buffet breakfast to end their work week at the Muskie Center.

That donation helps fund their ‘Meals on Wheels’ program, which serves nutritious meals for area homebound seniors or disabled adults.

Spectrum Generations serves more than 300,000 meals a year to homebound individuals in central Maine.

“People come in and check on them, they gave out ornaments this year. We give dog food and cat food also to those that have animals. It’s a very good program,” said Karen Noyes-Moody, Assistant Chef, Spectrum Generations.

“Christmas time, I think, is one of the biggest times that people can really give from the bottom of their heart is really what it is- if you can’t money wise or gifts, do it voluntarily. There are places all over the state that you can volunteer for and that’s the best present you can give,” said Don Reny, Volunteer of the Year at Spectrum Generations.

To donate, go to WWW.SPECTRUMGENERATIONS.ORG