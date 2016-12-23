Reading in Pajamas

Kids at Penobscot Community School got “comfy” on their last day of school before Christmas break.

The kids had a “read-in” at the school. They wore their pajamas and brought their pillows and blankets and spent the day reading their favorite holiday books.

Teacher Ann Martin says, “It’s the day before the holiday break and the kids tend to be a little active and excited, so this is just a really nice way to wrap up the semester and let the kids just read and enjoy being with each other and enjoy some nice holiday stories.”

While the kids enjoyed pajama day, we got many reports that they were just a little excited for Christmas.