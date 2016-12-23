Police: No Kids Hurt When Car Loses Control, Hits School Bus

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — No children were hurt after police say a vehicle apparently slid out of control and hit a school bus on state Route 35 in Maine.

Kennebunk police say four elementary students were aboard the bus when the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The bus driver wasn’t injured.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates road conditions and speed were factors leading up to the incident in which the car lost control and hit the front of the bus, which was stopped on a road.