Pedestrian Involved Accident in Brewer

Police are on the scene of a serious car accident involving a pedestrian in Brewer.

It happened around 5:30 pm on Eastern Ave. between Parkway North and Allison park.

We’re told a car hit an elderly pedestrian who was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with head injuries.

No word on the victim’s condition or the extent of those injuries.

A State Police accident reconstruction team is on scene trying to piece together exactly what happened, though police tell us visibility may have been a factor.