Now is Your Chance to Sing with the Cows

A farm in Washington County is inviting you to come carol with the cows.

Every year folks gather on Christmas Eve at Tide Mill Organic Farm in Edmunds.

They team up with the dairy herd in the barn and join in song to share some holiday spirit.

It starts at 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

Dress warmly and festively, and don’t forget your barn boots.

For more information, click here.