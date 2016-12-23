Mix of Sun & Clouds This Afternoon, More Snow & Mix Saturday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region today getting us back to some sunshine and dry weather with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as our next storm system approaches the area. Temperatures will be in the 20s for nighttime lows.

A cold front will approach the area Saturday giving us another round of some light snow for inland locales while coastal and southern areas see mixed precipitation. Precipitation will develop west to east across the state Saturday from mid-late morning through the afternoon. This system will be very similar to Thursday’s storm as it will be a fast mover, precipitation will be light and accumulations will only be a coating to maybe 1” in spots. That being said, I don’t expect any major travel issues Saturday with the precipitation falling lightly and temperatures topping off in the 30s, most roadways will just be wet. Any snow, mix or rain will taper off Saturday evening as the storm moves out of the region. Colder air will move in behind the cold front for Christmas Day. With high pressure building in and low pressure exiting the area, winds will be gusty Sunday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-20s to mid-30s for Christmas Day. Another storm system is forecast to move into the region during the day Monday with more snow and mixed precipitation.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 33°-42°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west/southwest.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 21°-27°. Light southwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow inland and mix/rain likely along the coast. A coating to 1” of accumulation possible in spots. Highs between 31°-41°. South/southwest wind around 10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit colder with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Snow and mixed precipitation possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Milder with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW