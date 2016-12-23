Minimum Wage Hike Means More Overtime Pay

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine voters may not have realized the minimum wage hike they approved also means more overtime pay.

A state law on the books says when the minimum wage goes up, so does the salary level for employees eligible to be exempt from overtime rules.

For example, a retail worker who makes at least $23,660 a year is exempt from overtime. But when the minimum wage increases to $9 in January, that level will rise to $27,000 annually.

The Sun Journal reports that Maine businesses and the state’s labor department weren’t concerned during the campaign, when the federal government had proposed more lenient overtime rules.

But Republican President-elect Donald Trump is expected to quash those rules, which are facing a lawsuit by states and governors, including Rep. Gov. Paul LePage.