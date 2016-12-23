Manna to Host 23rd Christmas Dinner

Manna will be hosting its annual Christmas dinner on Sunday.

The meal begins at noon and will be held at the Columbia Street Baptist Church in Bangor.

Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy a Christmas ham and other holiday foods.

This is the 23rd year Manna has been serving up dinner to people on Christmas.

Chuck Hill from Manna says, “It’s just a beautiful time for us all to be together no matter what our background is, no matter what our problems or interests are, just to get together and share a hot meal together.”

Manna says they are also looking for pie donations this year.