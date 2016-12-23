Maine University Teaching Students To Fly Drones

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A university in Maine’s capital city is teaching students about piloting drones.

NECN reports ( ) the University of Maine at Augusta offers a non-credit course where students can fly small stunt drones and learn how to use the remote controller.

Professor Dan Leclair says students learn about weather patterns and airport maps. Students also learn about regulations they must know in order to pass the Federal Aviation Administration’s test for commercial pilots.

NECN says Tom Abbott, the university’s unmanned aerial vehicles project manager, came up with the idea for the drone course after realizing companies — including Amazon — are close to incorporating drones into day-to-day business.

The class is in its first semester. Nearly 40 students between 16 and 70 years old are enrolled.