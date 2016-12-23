Land Trust to Purchase Hart Farm in Holden

Holden Land Trust officials announced plans today to buy the Hart Farm, a 160-acre parcel of land in Holden.

Maine Farmland Trust is partnering with Holden to protect the property.

They plan to preserve the working farmland while also providing public access opportunities for all.

Kevin Cuddy, President of Holden Land Trust Board says, “The goal of the campaign for the Hart Farm is to preserve its real character now and forever. The Trust plan is to improve existing trails and create new ones through the woods which will provide great public recreation opportunities including among other activities hiking, skiing, snowmobiling, and possibly some mountain biking.”

The Trust says it’s almost halfway to its fundraising goal.

To learn more about the Holden Land Trust and how to contribute to the Campaign for the Hart Farm, visit www.holdenlandtrust.org/hart-farm or email [email protected]

Gifts are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law and may be mailed to:

Holden Land Trust

PO Box 398

Holden, ME 04429-0398