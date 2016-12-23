Holiday Travel at Bangor International Airport

It is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Record numbers of Americans are expected to hit the roads – and take to the skies – this weekend.

Officials at Bangor International Airport say they anticipate travel this weekend to be as busy – if not more so than last year.

At last check flights into and out of bangor tonight and tomorrow are on time.

We caught up with some holiday travelers in the terminal earlier.

Lots of happy reunions–family members seeing each other for the first time in months.

We also spoke to airport director Tony Caruso – he has some tips if you’ll be flying the friendly skies this weekend.

“Obviously one of the first ones is check the TSA website for items that you can and can’t take in your checked and carry on luggage. We also recommend that you download your airline’s app. You can get updates and flight information continuously sent to you. The other thing we recommend is don’t wrap your presents until you get to your destination. And the other thing is allow yourself plenty of time. You want to be at the airport at least two hours prior to departure time,” said Caruso.

To check the status of your flight visit flybangor.com.

