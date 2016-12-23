Crews Fight Early Morning Apartment Fire in Bangor

The State Fire Marshal will be looking for a cause of the overnight fire on Warren Street in Bangor this morning….

It was called in a little after midnight, crews from Brewer were called to help out.

When they arrived the fire was on the first floor, and crews went inside, but the flames spread through the walls to a second floor apartment and they had to fight the fire from the outside….

“When we arrived, we had a heavy volume of fire in the first floor of this third unit building. Crews made a quick entrance into the building to contain the fire. Unfortunately, with the structure of the building being a blue framed construction and the volume of the fire – the fire got ahead of us – it had traveled into the second and third floor areas.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

No word on a cause at this point.