Brighter & Drier Today

We will be in between storm systems today with high pressure building into the region, giving us a nice end to the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs warming into the 30s across across the state with a light west/southwest wind. This will be a good day to travel if you are planning to head away for the holiday weekend. Saturday will feature another chance for some light snow and mix. Much like Thursday’s storm, precipitation looks light with snow over inland areas and mix, possibly rain closer to the coast. Looks like accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible especially away from the coast so use caution if you have travel plans Saturday. High temps will warm into the 30s to near 40° Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day will be cooler with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s but sunshine will be back. Monday will bring another chance for some snow shower possibly with highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Snow will linger into Tuesday before a mix of sun & clouds moves in with highs in the 30s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s. Winds will become west/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Snow/mix likely with highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Sunday: Sunny with highs cooler in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Snow showers possible with highs in the low 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.

