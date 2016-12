$25K Bail for Cutler Man Charged in Connection with Shooting

A judge set bail Friday at $25,000 for a man from Cutler accused of shooting a man.

24-year-old Ethan Bryant is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to Coastal View Court in Cutler about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told two people had taken off from there.

Deputies say the man who was shot had been hit in the abdomen.

He was flown to a hospital in Bangor and is expected to survive.

Bryant turned himself over to the Sheriff’s Office a few hours later.