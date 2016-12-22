Woman in Wheelchair Hit by Car in Windham, Suffers Serious Injury

A 56-year-old woman in a wheelchair suffered serious injury after being hit by a car in Windham Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of River Road and Bishop Drive just before 5 p.m.

Officials said the victim wandered away from her assisted living home and into River Road. She was wearing dark clothing and sitting in her wheelchair in the middle of the road when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. The vehicle was driven by a 69-year-old woman from Windham.

The victim suffered serious injury but is expected to survive. The driver was not injured. The incident is under investigation, but police believe it to be pedestrian error. Speed and alcohol were not factors.

A section of River Road was shut down after the incident.

Dispatchers said River Road from Newhall to Covered Bridge Road was closed. The road reopened around 5:30 p.m.