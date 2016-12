Waterville Man Accused of Convenience Store Robbery Indicted

A man from Waterville has been formally charged with robbing a city convenience store.

29-year-old Justin Sinclair was indicted Wednesday by the Kennebec County grand jury.

He’s accused of going into the Cumberland Farms on College Avenue in October and threatening the clerk with what looked liked a handgun.

Police say it was actually a pellet gun.

He was arrested the next day.