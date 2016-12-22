Standoff in Norridgewock

A man is in custody after an intense standoff in Norridgewock last night.

At approximately 8:24 last night, The Somerset Communications Center received a call from Donald Bessey (66) asking for law enforcement to come to his house so he could shoot them. He also said he wanted police to shoot him.

While police responded, a 911 call came in from Cumberland Farms in Norridgewock saying that Bessey had entered the store with a gun. He began ordering customers to leave while he drank a bottle of liquor from the store.

When police arrived, Bessey ignored commands to drop his weapon and continued to threaten law enforcement. An officer deployed his taser and was able to subdue Bessey.

No injuries were reported during the entirety of the standoff.

Bessey is being held at the Somerset County Jail and has been charged with Criminal Threatening with a Firearm.