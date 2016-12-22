Snow Showers Ending Tonight, Sunshine & 30s Back Tomorrow

Snow showers will continue to come to an end tonight, and clouds will quickly clear out with lows dropping back into the teens to upper 20s. Winds will stay between 5-10mph out of the northwest.

Friday we will be between systems with a bright sunny and gorgeous day setting up, highs will warm into the 30s across Maine with a light southwest wind. This is the perfect day to travel if you are planning to head away for the holiday weekend. Saturday or Christmas Eve & the first night of Hanukkah will bring another chance for some accumulating snow. Looks like another chance for a few inches, therefore enough to be a nuisance and slowing down travel a bit. High temps will warm into the low 30s to low 40s, therefore keeping a close eye on coastal Maine for another chance to see some mix precipitation. Christmas Day will be much cooler with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s but sunshine will be back. Monday will bring another chance for some snow shower possibly with highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Snow will linger into Tuesday before a mix of sun & clouds moves in with highs in the 30s.

Thursday Night: Snow showers ending then clouds clearing, with lows in the teens to upper 20s. Winds will be from the northwest between 5-10mph.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Snow/mix possible with highs in the 30s to 40s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs cooler in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Snow showers possible with highs in the low 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.

WABI TV 5 & CW

Meteorologist

Arielle Whooley