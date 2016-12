Sidney Man Indicted for Sex Crimes Against Underage Girl

A man from Sidney is accused of sex crimes involving a 12-year-old girl.

43-year-old Shane Edgecomb was indicted by the Kennebec County grand jury Wednesday for unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and visual sexual aggression against a child.

Court documents say the crimes took place in Mount Vernon in July.

Edgecomb is also accused of unlawful sexual touching involving a woman during that same time.

He was arrested in August.