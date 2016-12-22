Norridgewock Man Threatens to Kill Police, Ends in Standoff at Cumberland Farms

Police arrested a Norridgewock man following a standoff at the Cumberland Farms store Wednesday night.

We’re told he had called police to his home earlier saying he planned on shooting them and hoped they would shoot him, too.

“Never, never anything like this has ever happened and I’ve lived here since I was a kid. I only moved away for a few short years and I moved back into the home and I’ve been here ever since then, and I’ve never seen anything like this happen here. Never,” said Dearborn.

Ben Dearborn resides in the home closest to the Cumberland Farms in Norridgewock. The gas station was the scene of a standoff Wednesday night when Maine State Police Troopers, Somerset County Deputies, and Fairfield Police officers cornered 66-year-old Donald Bessey inside.

Authorities say it all began around 8:30 Wednesday night when the Somerset Communications Center received a call from Bessey asking them to send police to his home on Smithfield Rd. He then stated he planned on shooting law enforcement once they arrived and said that he hoped they would kill him in return before hanging up.

Police say Bessey was under the influence of alcohol, and before they could finish setting up a perimeter around his home, Bessey had driven down the road to Cumberland Farms. He then went inside, armed with a loaded firearm, and demanded that everyone leave the store.

“He made it quite clear that his intention was not to hurt anyone in Cumberland Farms, he wanted to engage police,” said Dale Lancaster, Somerset County Sheriff.

Negotiators eventually convinced Bessey to come outside where he continued to threaten to kill police and refused to drop his weapon. Cpl. Gene Cole of the Somerset County Sherrif’s Office saw an opportunity to sneak up behind Bessey and subdued him by deploying his taser.

“These situations are extremely volatile and it doesn’t take a lot for something to go wrong. But Cpl. Cole was able to navigate safely using cover of other vehicles to be able to confront Mr. Bessey,” said Sheriff Lancaster.

Police were happy to resolve the incident peacefully with no civilians or police officers hurt.

“We almost hear of a police officer getting shot across the nation somewhere every day so they’re trying to be professional and care about those around Cumberland Farms, the citizens of Norridgewock- all while they want to protect this person. But they want to make sure no police officer is shot in the line of duty in a situation like that. He had requested that very thing be done and the fact that they didn’t do that, we are very happy, not only because it’s this time of year when families are getting together, but the fact that all the police officers went home and the subject is hopefully going to get the help that he needs,” said Lt. Mark Brooks, Maine State Police.

The incident is still under investigation and there is no motive known at this time. Bessey is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.