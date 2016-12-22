Man Sought Following Domestic Incident Turns Self In

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man they were searching for after an incident at a home in Sabattus has turned himself in.

Town police Chief Gary Baillargeon said Wednesday that Scott Albert, 34, of Sabattus, was wanted on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

WCSH-TV reports Albert turned himself in on Thursday morning.

Baillargeon had said Albert was armed and that the public shouldn’t approach him.

Officers had arrived at the home where the incident occurred just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The victim told police that Albert assaulted her Tuesday night.