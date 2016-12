Lobster Boat Captain Released On Bail For Manslaughter Charges

A lobster boat captain charged with manslaughter for the death of two crew members has been released on $10,000 bail.

Christopher Hutchinson, 28, of Cushing was arrested this week.

Court documents claim Hutchinson’s negligence and unsafe operation of the boat in forecasted dangerous weather and sea conditions led to the death of his crew.

He’s also accused of using drugs and drinking before the boat went down.