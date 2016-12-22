Light Snow & Mix Today

A weak Alberta clipper will move in today bringing us periods of light snow over inland locations and light snow and mix along the coast. A coating to 2 inches of accumulation is possible. Roads could be slippery in spots but otherwise no major issues expected today. Temps will slowly warm into the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs this afternoon. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temps remain comfortable behind this system with highs mainly in the 30s. Christmas Eve & the first night of Hanukkah bears some watching as a cold front pushing into Maine, could bring with it the potential for some accumulating snow. Right now at least expect snow showers with temps in the 30s to 40s. Christmas Day much cooler with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s but sunshine will be back. Monday will bring another chance for some snow shower possibly with highs in the low 20s to low 30s.

Today: Periods of light snow inland, light snow and mix along the coast. A coating to an inch or two possible by later today. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Saturday: Snow/mix possible with highs in the 30s to 40s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs cooler in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Snow showers possible with highs in the low 20s to low 30s.

WABI TV 5 & CW

Meteorologist

Arielle Whooley