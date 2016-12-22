Light Snow & Mix Today, Dry & Brighter Friday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes region will move through the area today giving us a quick shot of snow, mix and rain. Most locations will remain cold enough to see light snow from this system although coastal areas will be a bit warmer and as a result, will likely see the snow mixing with and possibly changing to all rain with temperatures expected to climb into the mid and upper 30s for highs. Accumulations today will be light with a coating to an inch or two expected by later in the day. No major problems expected today but roads could be a bit slippery in spots so use caution if you have travel plans today. Precipitation will wind down this evening as the storm pulls away from the region. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight with temperatures dropping to the 20s for overnight lows.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region Friday getting us back to some sunshine and dry weather with temperatures in the 30s. A cold front will approach the area Saturday giving us another round of some light snow for inland locales while coastal areas see mixed precipitation. Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40° for highs Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day looks good with sunshine and slightly colder temperatures. Temperatures on Christmas will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Another storm system is forecast to move into the region during the day Monday with more snow and mixed precipitation.

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of light snow inland, mix and rain along the coast. A coating to an inch or two of accumulation possible. Highs between 29°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Lingering light snow and mixed precipitation ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 21°-28°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 31°-38°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow inland and mix/rain possible along the coast. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit colder with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Snow and mixed precipitation possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW