LePage To Announce New Location For Psychiatric Facility

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — GOP Gov. Paul LePage says his administration will soon propose a new location for a secure privately-run facility for individuals with mental illness who no longer need hospital care.

The facility was planned for Augusta, but lawmakers want to hold expedited hearing before approving it. LePage on Thursday told WGAN-FM he’s tired of political games and will build the facility elsewhere because the federal government is threatening funds used for Maine’s psychiatric facility. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services didn’t immediately comment.

The facility has received local and state administrative approvals and would free up needed hospital beds.

LePage made the comments a day after his senior policy advisor’s Twitter account tweeted that Augusta remains the best site for the stepdown facility.