Jury Finds Houlton Man Guilty of Killing Couple in Their Oakfield Home

A jury in Machias has found 35-year-old Matthew Davis guilty of killing a couple in Oakfield three years ago.

The jury returned the verdict Thursday morning about an hour into the third day of deliberations.

Jurors determined Davis shot and killed 51-year-old Michael Kitchen and 49-year-old Heidi Pratt in their home in 2013, then set it on fire.

They came back with a partial verdict Wednesday afternoon, convicting Davis of three counts of theft, four counts of arson and a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

They say Davis stole a truck from Katahdin Forest Products in Oakfield, which belonged to Kitchen, and a kayak.

He also torched a building and vehicle at the company.

Davis’ trial was moved to Washington County Superior Court in Machias earlier this year after a judge was unable to seat a jury in Aroostook County.

We’ll have more information on this developing story later today on WABI TV5 and www.wabi.tv.