Holiday Fun at Parkside Children’s Learning Center

If you haven’t quite gotten into the holiday spirit, we have just the thing to get you there.

Kids at Parkside Children’s Learning Center in Bangor are spending their last two days of school before Christmas break, singing and making crafts.

Teachers have been reading the children Christmas books and earlier in the week the school had “Gingerbread Day” in which the children help make and decorate their own gingerbread cookies.

The kids say their favorite thing about Christmas is the presents.

The school is even decorated for Christmas. Each classroom door is decorated by the children and ornaments hang from the ceiling.

Even the teachers can’t help but get excited for the holiday. Mariah Roberge, a teacher at the school says, “I love coming in and having them tell me all about how they’re excited for Santa and how many days they have until Christmas. It’s just really exciting to see their faces light up when they talk about it.”