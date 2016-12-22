Hermon Mountain Open During Holiday Break

A lot of folks will spend some time over the school vacation break on the slopes.

Hermon Mountain is open for business.

The ski area has six trails up and running thanks to the fresh snowfall.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate the next few weeks, the owner says that’s okay…they’ll make their own snow.

“Christmas Vacation happens regardless, rain or snow. And this is Maine. You get rain or snow, so yeah, will be going,” says owner Bill Whitcomb.

Hermon Mountain will close on Christmas but reopen the next day. For a full schedule, visit skihermonmountain.com.