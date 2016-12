Gunshot Victim Expected to Survive, Alleged Shooter Turns Himself In

Washington County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 this morning.

They were called to Coastal View Court in Cutler after the alleged gunman and another man had taken off on foot.

They say one man had been shot in the abdomen, and was flown to a Bangor hospital.

We’re told he is expected to survive.

24 year old Ethan Bryant of Cutler turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office shortly before 10:30 today.

He’s charged with elevated aggravated assault.