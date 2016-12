Freezin’ for a Reason

A group of men from Indian Township took a polar plunge to raise money for a families in need this Christmas season.

They tell us Freezin’ for a Reason paid off.

Ten men took the icy plunge into Lewey Lake at Indian Township by the Passamaquoddy Warden Service Building.

In just 2 days, they raised $3,655 and were able to help 8 families for Christmas.