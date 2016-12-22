Domestic Violence, Standoff Suspect in Sabattus Turns Himself In 

A suspect wanted after a standoff in Sabattus on Wednesday has turned himself in, police said.

Scott Albert, 34, of Sabattus, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, turned himself in to the Androscoggin County Jail just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Sabattus police Chief Gary Baillargeon said.

Wednesday’s standoff at a home on Kristy Lane started just before 10 a.m.

Police said they got a call Wednesday morning from a woman who said she was assaulted by Albert at the home on Tuesday night. Police said the victim escaped the home and called police.

Police said they also received information that Albert was armed with a gun and had access to many other firearms.

Police said that because of the complexity of the situation, the State Police tactical team and a state police negotiator were called to the scene.

Police said they didn’t find Albert in the home.

Albert is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.