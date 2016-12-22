Conviction Stands for Verona Island Man who Threatened Man, Torched His House

Maine’s highest court has rejected the appeal of a Verona Island man convicted of threatening a man with a gun and then burning his house down in 2012.

28-year-old Oscar Nunez was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Before the trial, Nunez asked to suppress evidence found in a search of his house as part of a drug investigation.

Nunez’s lawyer argued before the high court in September there wasn’t enough reason for a search warrant and the evidence should not have been used in court.

Prosecutors said the officer acted in good faith and the evidence was collected correctly.