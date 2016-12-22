Convicted Killer from Rockland Sentenced to More Prison Time for Attacking Man

A man from Rockland who went to prison for stabbing a man to death in Waterville will spend another year-and-a-half behind bars.

48-year-old Alton Cobb was sentenced Thursday for breaking into a neighbor’s apartment and beating him.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated criminal trespass, domestic violence terrorizing and assault, among other counts.

A charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped.

Police say in August a woman left the apartment she shared with Cobb and their 4-year-old child to go to another person’s apartment.

She wanted to call 911 because Cobb was being unruly.

That’s when Cobb broke in and attacked the man.

Cobb pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a man in 1994 after a night of partying and drinking.