Chelsea Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Formally Charged with Several Crimes

A man from Chelsea has been indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury for a string of crimes after police say he led them on a high-speed chase and dropped drugs along the way.

40-year-old Todd Lunt is charged with having heroin, eluding an officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say in October police tried to pull Lunt over for speeding, but he took off.

He nearly hit a woman in the process.

Police say Lunt reportedly dropped something out of the car, too.

Once Lunt was stopped, they went back to get it.

Court documents say it was heroin.