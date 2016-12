Casco Hit-and-Run Suspect Appears in Court

Bail for the man arrested in Sunday’s deadly hit and run in Casco was set at 25-thousand dollars…

Jefferey Smith was in court yesterday after turning himself in Monday…

According to court documents,,, Smith had a passenger in the car who said, smith told her he thought he hit a deer..

Lorna Nugent was killed….

In court the state ordered Smith not have any contact with the passenger.

He has not yet been indicted so he did not enter a plea.