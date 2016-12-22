Bangor Man Indicted for Attack in Augusta That Left Three Injured

A man from Bangor accused of attacking a woman with a fire extinguisher and kicking an officer in Augusta has been indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury.

48-year-old Terrence Townes is charged with elevated aggravated assault, assault and assaulting an officer after three people were hurt.

In October, Townes got into a fight with a woman.

Another person reportedly tried to break it up and got punched.

Court documents say then Townes used a fire extinguisher to hit the woman.

Townes is accused of going after a police officer, too, who tried to put him in the back of a cruiser.