Bangor Businesses Gears up for Holiday Season

Small businesses throughout the state of Maine are gearing up for the holiday season.

Places like Frank’s Bake Shop & Catering in Bangor says that they typically see triple the amount of customers this time of year.

For its part, Frank’s makes special holiday products and meals for people to deliver to their families.

“Everybody is out shopping and they want to feed their families and this is the place to come. This is kind of like coming home and all our old customers, new customers, they all come in to get their pies and rolls and cookies. This is tradition for them,” says Theresa Soucy.

The next few days are your last chance to order from Franks. They will be closed for Christmas and the day after as well.