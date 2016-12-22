Bangor Addressing Out-Of-Compliance Home Daycares

For some providers, new state guidelines for staffing ratios have put them out of compliance with a local ordinance.

Home daycares in Bangor aren’t doing anything different, but the state is warning them – they may not be able to renew their license. It’s because of a city ordinance that local officials say is outdated.

“And so it was a surprise when we received a letter from the state – Department of Health and Human Services,” said Paul Bolin, the president of Prentiss Playschool.

Even with 20 years of daycare experience in Bangor, Prentiss Playschool is violating city ordinance.

They have someone working for them that doesn’t live there.

That, in combination with not living on an arterial road, which means 10,000 cars drive on it every day.

“If you are a home-based occupation, and you have outside help, you may not be in compliance with the local ordinance which means you’re going to have a conflict when it comes to redoing your license,” said Tanya Emery, the Bangor Director of Community and Economic Development.

The city has records for 16 home-based daycares – none of which are located on arterial streets. Under city ordinance, if you’re not on one of eight of those, you’re not allowed outside help.

“We’ve started to realize that when that was designed, many years ago, the city sort of only had a few primary commercial areas. That’s really spread,” said Emery.

Right now, you can operate a home daycare with outside help on streets like Stillwater and Broadway.

But city officials say they’re working on a solution – the last thing they say they want to do is limit the already small pool of child care in the area.

“If they’re looking for family childcare, there are limited spots and so we got a waiting list at times over a year long. Some expecting parents will call us before they get pregnant,” said Bolin.

City officials say DHHS is giving them 90 days to make changes.

The state also won’t be holding up license renewals during this time.