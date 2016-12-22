4th Annual Christmas Eve Day Community Dinner

4th annual Christmas Eve Day Community Dinner. This year it will be held at The Brick House Restaurant located at 23 E Main Street in Searsport. We will be serving a free Christmas Dinner to all on Christmas Eve Day, December 24th, from 11am until 4pm. This is a collaborative effort between local restaurants and without everyone’s help, would be impossible to accomplish. We also rely on the generous donations of local Maine businesses and our local customer base who generously donate their time and resources. Last year we fed over 130 individuals. It was a humbling and amazing experience. We may be able to provide transportation to the restaurant or drop off food baskets to those who are housebound. Please call Brick House at 548-6550 for more information.