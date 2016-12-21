Waterville Man Sentenced for Selling Fake Coins in Maine

A man from Waterville is going to prison for 10 months for selling fake coins throughout the state.

31-year-old Mwashuma Sithole was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bangor.

He was also ordered to pay back more than $9,500 to four pawn shops and three individuals.

Sithole pleaded guilty in May.

Prosecutors say in 2014 he started ordering counterfeit Morgan silver dollars from China on the internet.

He sold the bogus coins in Augusta, Newport, Farmington, Lewiston and South Portland.

Morgan dollars were minted from 1878 to 1904, then again in 1921.

About 1,200 counterfeits were seized during a search of Sithole’s home early last year.