Vietnam Veteran Surprised with New Patriotic Big Rig

There were a lot of turning heads in Augusta today as a 22-wheel tractor trailer rolled up next to the Blaine House.

It was all to surprise a Vietnam veteran truck driver by revealing his new patriotic ride.

“It’s mind-boggling. I never expected anything like this. They told me that something was going on today and I guess there really was!” exclaimed Houtari.

Kenneth Huotari served in the Army for 20 years, including a tour in Vietnam, before retiring in 1988. He joined Richard Carrier Trucking 11 years ago and loves his time on the open road traveling from Maine to Rhode Island to Canada frequently.

But he now has a new ride that’s unlike any other 22-wheeler on the highway.

Governor LePage and Maine’s First Lady took part in the reveal as well, congratulating the team behind it and Huotari himself. The trailer is fully wrapped in military camo, soldier silhouettes, ribbons, and flags- all to serve as a reminder for passing motorists of the bravery and sacrifice of our troops.

“The other day I personalized the truck with his name on it and his rank from when he was in Vietnam to really identify him separate with the truck,” said DeFelice.

Derek DeFelice is a fleet manager with Richard Carrier Trucking, and is a veteran of the Iraq War and a Purple Heart recipient. His team spent countless hours designing the tribute truck and all are pleased that Huotari will be behind the wheel.

“To have him as a veteran himself from the Vietnam era, I really felt strongly that he needed to have this truck and we got it done and the emotions in him right now show what we’ve accomplished,” said DeFelice.

“It’s really hard to describe to you how proud I am of it. I’ve always been proud to be a soldier. I’ve loved America, that’s why I went into the Army, that’s why I stayed in the Army. And to have this now to drive around in- of course I’m proud, I can’t even describe how proud,” said Huotari.