Update: After 2 Centuries, Maine Courts Finally To Go Paperless

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — It’ll take $17 million and five years to bring Maine’s courts into the 21st century.

Maine has selected Tyler Technologies to transform the state’s 200 year-old system of paper court filings and documents tucked in courthouse cabinets.

U.S. federal courts began offering electronic public access to documents in 2001.

Since then, states have followed suit to cut costs, increase convenience and improve access. Maine is one of a dozen states, including New Hampshire, that’s chosen Tyler to roll out paperless systems.

There’ve been hiccups.

A Tennessee county official recently criticized a records system involving several companies, including Tyler. The company called news coverage “inaccurate” and said it’s working on “normal, post-implementation” issues.

This story has been corrected to show that the 500 jobs are not being added because of the Maine project.